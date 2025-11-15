Alpha Modus (AMOD) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alpha Modus to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Modus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 101.09%. Given Alpha Modus’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ peers have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Modus and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.21 Alpha Modus Competitors $42.00 million -$18.54 million 94.34

Alpha Modus’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpha Modus peers beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

