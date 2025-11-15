Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 20.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter.
Inpex Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,347. Inpex has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $21.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.48.
Inpex Company Profile
