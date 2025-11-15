Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 20.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,347. Inpex has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $21.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

