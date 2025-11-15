Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion.

Rakuten Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 61,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,902. Rakuten has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

