ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $220.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average is $207.77. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

