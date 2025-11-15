Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $211,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.