ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 259,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 8,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Blackstone by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $141.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.