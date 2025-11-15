United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

