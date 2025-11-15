ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 356.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,946,000 after buying an additional 2,533,763 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,364,000 after purchasing an additional 247,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,116,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

