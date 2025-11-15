ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 6,044 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,512,000 after buying an additional 2,728,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,725 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,909,000 after acquiring an additional 887,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,637,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

