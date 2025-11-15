Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,897,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,029 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.57% of Philip Morris International worth $1,620,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.