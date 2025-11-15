Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Stake Increased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $81,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 609,748 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,630,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,168,000 after acquiring an additional 145,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

