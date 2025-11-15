WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 8,087 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after acquiring an additional 712,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,574,000 after purchasing an additional 810,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,193,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $314,231.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,167 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

