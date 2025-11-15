Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263,386 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 3.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.88% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $642,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.