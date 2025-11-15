Good Life Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,709,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 594,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,393,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 199,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

