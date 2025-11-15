WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,508 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

