Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,821 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,821 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $72,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co now owns 504,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after acquiring an additional 177,230 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $375.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.33 and a twelve month high of $403.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

