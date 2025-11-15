Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.39, Zacks reports.

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Omeros has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Omeros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omeros by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 829.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.