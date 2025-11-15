Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.