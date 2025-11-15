Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 4.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $86,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after buying an additional 739,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,959,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,097,000 after purchasing an additional 128,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.64.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

AJG opened at $258.53 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $239.47 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.86. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

