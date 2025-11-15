Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 53,224 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,224 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Darden Restaurants worth $68,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.40 and a 12-month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.82.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

