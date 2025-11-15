Intech Investment Management LLC Has $83.71 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.8% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $83,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after purchasing an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,196,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,622 shares of company stock worth $16,714,561. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.51 and its 200-day moving average is $257.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

