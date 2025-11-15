Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 9,803 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $78,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.23.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

