Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) versus Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Critical Review

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) and Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qnity Electronics 0 1 1 1 3.00 Aixtron 0 1 2 0 2.67

Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Qnity Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qnity Electronics is more favorable than Aixtron.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qnity Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -39.42

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Aixtron shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Qnity Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qnity Electronics N/A N/A N/A Aixtron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Qnity Electronics beats Aixtron on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc. is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems. The company's product portfolio includes MOCVD, CVD and PECVD, and OVPD and PVPD systems. It also supplies deposition equipment for volume production, as well as for research and development and pre-series productions. The company's products are used in a range of compound semiconductors and optoelectronic applications, as well as lasers, LED, display technologies, optical and wireless data transmission, SiC and GaN power electronics, and other applications. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

