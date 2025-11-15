Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) & ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ScanSource has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Industrial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Global Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of ScanSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Global Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource 2.35% 9.38% 4.87% Global Industrial 5.11% 22.85% 12.11%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ScanSource and Global Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ScanSource and Global Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 3 1 0 2.25 Global Industrial 1 1 0 0 1.50

ScanSource currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given ScanSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Global Industrial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ScanSource and Global Industrial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.00 billion 0.30 $71.55 million $3.21 12.68 Global Industrial $1.34 billion 0.78 $61.00 million $1.75 15.49

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Global Industrial. ScanSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ScanSource beats Global Industrial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, and intrusion-related devices; networking products comprising wireless and networking infrastructure products; other software-as-a-service (SaaS) products; and engages in hardware rental activities. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cybersecurity, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers industrial and MRO products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold trademarks. It serves businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, signature campaigns, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

