Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Position Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $80,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

