Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.