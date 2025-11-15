Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day moving average is $233.14. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

