OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

