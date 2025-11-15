Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Releases Earnings Results

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 20,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,788. The company has a market cap of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of -0.88. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ANEB shares. Maxim Group lowered Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.