Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Atlas Lithium had a negative net margin of 9,881.20% and a negative return on equity of 134.84%.

NASDAQ ATLX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 487,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Lithium by 63.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 127,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

