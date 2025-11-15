Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August Troendle Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.37, for a total transaction of $3,083,825.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 914,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,749,601.94. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Medpace Stock Down 0.2%

MEDP traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $590.09. The company had a trading volume of 184,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,853,000 after buying an additional 116,354 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,559,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

