Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $520,000 Position in Edison International $EIX

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,892,003,000 after purchasing an additional 493,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000,000 after buying an additional 953,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,169,000 after buying an additional 3,559,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Edison International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.30.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.72 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

