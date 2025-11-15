Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after buying an additional 765,441 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $58,951,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,632,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $31,463,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 535.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.02 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

