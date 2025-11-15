Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $1,178,647.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 245,280 shares in the company, valued at $37,716,705.60. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,070.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35.

On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $1,229,542.65.

On Monday, October 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $1,159,024.65.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.79, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $144.32 and a 52-week high of $326.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 11.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.