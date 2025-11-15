Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CEO James Mackin Sells 34,210 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 34,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $1,568,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 800,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,733,538.98. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 540,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. Artivion’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Artivion by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artivion by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Artivion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Artivion by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

