Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Eric Sprott Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $4,705,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 26,725,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,487,218.48. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eric Sprott purchased 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,035,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Sprott bought 7,690,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Eric Sprott bought 9,344,704 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,995,333.12.

HYMC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 1,082,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,538. The stock has a market cap of $733.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.47. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

