D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) CFO John Markovich Sells 98,060 Shares of Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTSGet Free Report) CFO John Markovich sold 98,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $2,272,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,482,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,358,190.58. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 51,006,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,160,600. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.53. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 245.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.7% in the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Williams Trading set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

