Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Veralto by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 68.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Veralto Stock Up 0.3%

VLTO stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.