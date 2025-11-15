Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 795,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

