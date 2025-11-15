Opinicus Capital Inc. Buys 237 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.33.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

