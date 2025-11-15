McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 3.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $8,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

MCD opened at $306.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.