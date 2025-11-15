Analyzing Carnival (NYSE:CCL) & RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RCI Hospitality and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 1 0 1 0 2.00 Carnival 0 8 17 1 2.73

RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 307.99%. Carnival has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.96%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Carnival.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 5.88% 6.19% 2.81% Carnival 10.07% 27.86% 5.64%

Dividends

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. RCI Hospitality pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Carnival”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $281.74 million 0.74 $3.01 million $1.86 12.91 Carnival $26.23 billion 1.16 $1.92 billion $1.92 13.54

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carnival beats RCI Hospitality on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations segment consists of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.