Sculati Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

