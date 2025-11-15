Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

