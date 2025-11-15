Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.64 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,854 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

