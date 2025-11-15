Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as low as C$1.69. Mogo shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 100,522 shares traded.

Mogo Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.24.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mogo had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of C$16.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, one of Canada’s leading digital finance companies, is empowering its members with simple digital solutions to help them build wealth and achieve financial freedom. Mogo’s trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, forms the heart of Mogo’s digital wealth platform.

