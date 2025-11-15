SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and traded as low as $51.34. SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 9,821 shares changing hands.

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39.

About SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust

(Get Free Report)

World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.