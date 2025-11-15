Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $8.85. Centrica shares last traded at $8.8950, with a volume of 11,606 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0884 dividend. This represents a yield of 332.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

