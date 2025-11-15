Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.4262. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $0.4338, with a volume of 1,285,246 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Moleculin Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 4.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 293.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,414 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.93% of Moleculin Biotech worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

