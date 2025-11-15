Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 69.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $404.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 269.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.67 and its 200-day moving average is $360.30.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.61.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.